Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Cicero Inc. (OTCMKTS:CICN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Cicero shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Cicero (OTCMKTS:CICN)

Cicero Inc provides business integration software solutions in the United States and Europe. The company's software enables organizations to integrate new and existing information and processes at the desktop; and addresses the need for a company's information systems to deliver enterprise-wide views of their business information processes.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cicero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cicero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.