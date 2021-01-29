CIBC Lowers Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$142.00

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$153.00 to C$142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank lowered Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$152.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$155.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.83.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$133.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$140.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$94.73 billion and a PE ratio of 27.92. Canadian National Railway Company has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$149.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 3,000 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.37, for a total transaction of C$424,106.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,207,191.07. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 54,300 shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.92, for a total value of C$7,434,549.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,398,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,971,319,721.43. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 914,561 shares of company stock worth $132,910,522.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

