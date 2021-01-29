CIBC Increases Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Price Target to $0.80

Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $0.75 to $0.80 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YGRAF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.50 to $0.45 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Yangarra Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.68.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Shares of YGRAF stock opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.19.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. It holds interests in approximately 136 sections located to the north of the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.