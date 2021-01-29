CIBC Increases Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$2.50

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of C$2.37.

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.64.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,084,254.81. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 65,800 shares of company stock valued at $152,655.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

