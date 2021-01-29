CIBC Boosts ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.25

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ECN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. ECN Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.67 and a 12 month high of C$7.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.58. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -709.00.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$89.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.4903448 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -737.48%.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN.TO) Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

