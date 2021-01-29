CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF.TO) (TSE:CXF) Trading 0.2% Higher

CI First Asset Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Common (CXF.TO) (TSE:CXF) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.38 and last traded at C$10.37. 8,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.71.

