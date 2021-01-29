Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of ~+4.5% yr/yr to ~$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.06 EPS.

CHD traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $89.63. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.53.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

