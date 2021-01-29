Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.80-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.06 EPS.

Shares of CHD traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $85.20. 36,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,304. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.53.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

