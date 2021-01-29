China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Gap Up to $0.67

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.67, but opened at $0.88. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 60,412 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.