China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in January

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 61,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,737. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.
About China Construction Bank
