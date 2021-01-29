China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in January

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 61,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,737. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

