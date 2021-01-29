Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Trading Up 19.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares were up 19.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $2.94. Approximately 9,359,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 2,863,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $269.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,188 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 110.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 36,882 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

