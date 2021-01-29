Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,491. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

