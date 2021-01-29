Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

IJH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,383. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.86. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

