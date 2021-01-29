Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Motco raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.96. 70,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,744. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

