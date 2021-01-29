Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.39 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP stock traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $199.35. 21,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,294. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.83.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

