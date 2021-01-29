Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CSD traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $57.34. 5,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $60.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

