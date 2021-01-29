Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,397,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,053,000 after purchasing an additional 143,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.40. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.27 and a twelve month high of $171.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

