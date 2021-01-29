Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 723.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,702. The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its 200 day moving average is $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.82.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.