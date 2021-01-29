Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,207 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after acquiring an additional 908,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after acquiring an additional 57,615 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,569,000 after acquiring an additional 43,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,295. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.02 and a 200 day moving average of $331.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.30, for a total transaction of $8,798,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $31,959,062,749.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,852 shares of company stock worth $155,899,982 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

