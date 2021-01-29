Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,720 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. 2,874,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.