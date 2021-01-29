Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $102.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chevron shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Integrated industry over the trailing 12-month period (-20.1% versus -28.5%) and poised for further capital appreciation. It seems one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel. While the company has struggled with depressed demand stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, it has reiterated its commitment to its dividend on a number of occasions. Consequently, Chevron is viewed a preferred energy major to own now.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Securiti cut their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

