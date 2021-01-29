Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Issues Earnings Results

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $85.21. The company had a trading volume of 793,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,153,356. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $159.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $112.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

