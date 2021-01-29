Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

