Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4,049.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 217,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 12,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in Chevron by 19.7% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

