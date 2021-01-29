Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 139.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

NYSE CVX opened at $89.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

