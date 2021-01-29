Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Truist Securiti has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of CVX opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

