Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.56%.

OTCMKTS CPKF remained flat at $$23.50 during trading hours on Friday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company has a market capitalization of $113.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial Â- Real Estate, Consumer Â- Non Real Estate, and Residential Â- Real Estate segments.

