Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,814 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,260. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.30). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNG. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.83.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

