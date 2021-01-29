Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.12.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,773. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $104.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Chegg by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,463,000 after buying an additional 257,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Chegg by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,902,000 after buying an additional 1,751,007 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in Chegg by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chegg by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after purchasing an additional 327,649 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

