Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Shares Gap Down to $16.27

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $14.57. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 516 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $41,513,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $14,864,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $518,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

