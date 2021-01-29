Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CMPI) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 3rd

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:CMPI) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, February 3rd. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.44). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.