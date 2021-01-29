Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,622,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.58.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 342,835 shares of company stock worth $24,798,951 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. 19,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,812. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

