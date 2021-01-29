Chatham Capital Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.83. 25,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,291. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.28 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

