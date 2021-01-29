Chatham Capital Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.09% of US Ecology worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in US Ecology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in US Ecology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

ECOL stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.69. 2,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,573. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $55.34.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. US Ecology’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

