Chatham Capital Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 971,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 409,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 806.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,476 shares of company stock valued at $7,954,350 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.62. 17,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,069. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.07. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.37%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DLR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.