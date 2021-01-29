Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,919,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,123. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

