Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 90.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,325 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 194.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

GBIL stock remained flat at $$100.12 during midday trading on Friday. 1,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,785. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $100.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average is $100.25.

