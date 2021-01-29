Chatham Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 139,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,906. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

