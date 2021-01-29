Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 1,250 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after acquiring an additional 752,932 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,908,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.18. 31,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,364. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04.

