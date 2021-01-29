Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Trading Up 6.3%

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $671.00 and last traded at $654.65. Approximately 1,757,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,180,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $615.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $644.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.82. The company has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

