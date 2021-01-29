Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $260.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $284.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total value of $1,686,636.92. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

