Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 (NYSE:CHAQ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. (NYSE:CHAQ)’s share price dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. Approximately 4,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 25,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30.

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Company Profile (NYSE:CHAQ)

Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

