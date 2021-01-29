CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.51. CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 119,107 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The stock has a market cap of C$25.52 million and a P/E ratio of -18.85.

About CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.