CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.41.

GIB stock traded up $3.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.66. 270,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. The firm has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,078,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 916,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,041,000 after acquiring an additional 60,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

