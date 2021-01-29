CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

CF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 40,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,718. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Celso L. White acquired 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.03 per share, with a total value of $30,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 18,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

