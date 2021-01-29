CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s Quiet Period Will Expire on February 1st (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

CF Acquisition Corp. IV’s (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) quiet period will expire on Monday, February 1st. CF Acquisition Corp. IV had issued 45,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CFIVU stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 113,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

