Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.57

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.57 and last traded at $81.87, with a volume of 36744 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $143,196.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Cerner by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Cerner by 9.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Cerner by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

