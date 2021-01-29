Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,473 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Centene by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Centene by 23.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,976,000 after buying an additional 42,158 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Centene by 87.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $2,170,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,084 shares of company stock worth $28,811,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

