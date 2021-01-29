Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,222 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,737 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.91. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $30.33.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.