Centaurus Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey stock opened at $148.21 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,601,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $788,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

